New parliamentary committee in the offing

Malawi Parliament is expected to establish a new committee which will oversee development and cooperating partners supporting the ever expanding National Assembly.

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara led officials from parliament in a crucial meeting with the cooperating partners to lay the foundation stone for the establishment of the committee.

“The meeting is an effort to improve coordination of the support to parliament and also to ensure that the support being provided is addressing the key needs of the institution,” says Hara.

Among those that attended the meeting include High Commissioners and ambassadors from the US, People’s Republic of China, Ireland, Norway, Japan and Egypt.

Others were representatives from the UN, World Bank and Department for International Development (DfID) of the UK.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :