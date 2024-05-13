New theological college graduates advised to preach about holiness

Church of Nazarene New Mexico District Superintendent, Larry Lacher has advised 32 students who have graduated from Nazarene Theological College of Central Africa in Lilongwe to preach about holiness when they will be ministering in communities and parishes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Nazarene Theological College of Central Africa 28th graduation ceremony which was held on Saturday at Nazarene Theological College of Central Africa campus in Lilongwe, Area 25, Lacher said the gospel about holiness would heal people from sin.

“Holiness purifies the heart and takes away all the damage that sin has done to persons life, the gospel of holiness has the capacity to heal people completely inside and restore them to be the way God created them to be in the first place.

“We are coming to this world damaged because of the sin that has passed down to us in different ways and something has to heal that damage and I encourage newly graduated students to preach about holiness and that God can not only forgive us but can make us clean again,” Lacher said.

He also said students who have graduated in theology and ministry should demonstrate love, compassion and dignity as they will be preaching the gospel of God saying that people need to be treated with love, compassion and care in order for them to understand the word of God.

Lacher also said that the graduates should also maintain their good relationship with Jesus Christ if they are to fulfill their mission of preaching the gospel and bring people closer to God.

one of the students who have graduated with Certificate in Ministry, Stenard Mpandeni hailed Nazarene Theological College of Central Africa for providing them with theology and ministry education.

“We are very grateful to the college for grooming us, the skills and knowledge which we have gained will help us to serve the Lord better and grow our church,” he said.

Nazarene Theological College of Central Africa was established in 1992 after the Nazarene Schools of Africa South East Field merged.

The college is currently operating in different countries including; Malawi, Zambia, as well as Zimbabwe and it provides Christ-Centered Education in harmony with the values of the Church of Nazarene.

