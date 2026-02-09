NFRA resumes maize purchases at MWK 840 per kg

The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) has announced the resumption of maize purchases across Malawi, effective Tuesday, 10 February 2026, in a move aimed at stabilising the market and strengthening the country’s strategic food reserves.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the Malawi Government, through NFRA, said maize will now be bought at a new price of MWK 840 per kilogram, which is equivalent to MWK 42,000 per 50kg bag.

According to the agency, the revised price follows recent market research which has shown significant decreases in maize prices across the country.

“Maize will be purchased at all NFRA depots nationwide,” the statement reads, “except in Lilongwe where NFRA will use the Chimbula ADMARC Depot to buy maize from farmers and traders from Lilongwe and surrounding districts.”

The agency said all purchases will be conducted strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, with a minimum quantity of 20 bags of 50kg (one metric tonne) per seller. All maize presented for sale must also meet NFRA quality standards.

However, NFRA cautioned that the programme is not open-ended.

“NFRA reserves the right to suspend maize purchases upon the attainment of the established procurement target for the current year,” the notice states.

The agency has urged farmers and traders to take advantage of the opportunity while it lasts, noting that the initiative is part of government efforts to maintain adequate national food reserves.

NFRA operates depots in Karonga, Mzuzu, Mzimba (Kazomba), Lilongwe (Kanengo/Chimbula), Mangochi, Blantyre (Limbe), Thyolo (Luchenza) and Nsanje (Bangula).

For more information, the public has been advised to contact NFRA’s Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer on 0886 906 391.

The resumption of purchases is expected to inject cash into rural communities while also helping the government secure maize stocks ahead of potential food shortages later in the year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :