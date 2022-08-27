NGO authority warns against dealing with Real-Turn Plan International

NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA), formerly known as the NGO Board of Malawi, has sternly warned people especially in Mulanje and surrounding districts against dealing with Real-Turn Plan International, saying the organization is operating illegally in the country.

In a statement dated 26th August, 2022, NGORA Chief Executive Officer, Voice Mhone, further describes the activities of Real-Turn Plan International as fraudulent.

“We wish to warn the public not to have any dealings with Real-Turn Plan International as it is not a duly registered non-governmental organization in the country and therefore operating illegally.

The organization, parading as an NGO, is operating in Mulanje and other districts, asking money from people in order to employ them. These activities are fraudulent. NGORA has taken steps to stop the organization from operating in the country,” the statement reads in part.

Real-Turn Plan International, in an introductory letter signed by Coordinator Everson Kumisanjo and addressed to, among others, Mulanje District Council and traditional leaders, claims that it is a project for Cavoc International Group Limited funded by Sweden community based organizations and other associations to support vulnerable young people.

In the letter dated 25th July, 2022, Kumisanjo said the project was introducing its staff to identify young people who dropped out of school and are needy in order to help them continue with their education.

He further said that after collecting information through churches and villages, only those in need of immediate help will be taken to the district council and chiefs for consent and assistance.

Kumisanjo was also seeking the direction of the district council on how best his organization should go about managing the funds in the interest of the beneficiaries and went on to suggest that the council should call for a meeting in October before they could rollout the assistance.

One of the purported employment contracts between Real-Turn Plan International, Cavoc International Group Limited and a certain employee, which Nyasa Times has seen, shows that the said employee would start working on 1st September on a temporary basis and entitled to a monthly salary of MK130,000.

Apparently, Nyasa Times understands that the office of the Director of Planning and Development in Mulanje also rejected Real-Turn Plan International due to the fraudulent nurture of their activities. Other unsuspecting surrounding districts are reportedly pondering to accept them, a thing which NGORA wants to stop as well.

In fact, when Nyasa Times called the cellphone number appearing on the introductory letter, the person on the other side of the line claimed he is not Everson Kumisanjo, adding he is just an agent for Real-Turn Plan International. He refused to give his name instead.

“Real-Turn Plan International is registered in Mulanje. We have seen the NGORA notice. Anyway, we will wait till we see where this will take us,” he said.

