NGORA calls for action: Empowering local communities to stop resource drainage

The Non-Governmental Organisation Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has called on NGOs operating in Malawi to adopt localized approaches to development to address growing concerns over resource wastage. Speaking during the Localisation Workshop held in Lilongwe, NGORA Chief Executive Officer Edward Chileka Banda emphasized the need for NGOs to shift from resource-heavy operations to empowering local communities to lead development efforts.

Said Chileka, “It is sad to see NGO leaders travelling long distances, spending millions of donor money just to monitor development projects.”

Country Manager for Self Help – Africa (SHA) Kate Hartley Lous concurs with Chileka Banda stressed that the role of NGOs is specifically to empower the locals.

Said Kate, “Malawi continues suffering from climate shocks, Covid-19, Tropical Cyclone Freddy and extenal wars.”

Continued Kate, “During this healing time there is need for NGOs to join hands so that every realised resources benefits the locals. Localisation in this context is that local actors drive development agenda including designing their programs, feeding in and being active participants and active stakeholders in the development of Malawi. So if we look at Malawi, 2063, there is a big focus on self reliance, around local drive to achieve the development goals. So we’re talking about partnership, unlocking localization. That’s a partnership between communities, local actors, both national and international.”

The workshop held under the theme ” Upscaling Local-Led Solutions for Sustainable Humanitarian and Development Impact in Malawi” had pivotal agenda in the humanitarian and development sectors and emphasised the need of empowering both the local and national actors on community interventions.

Since the global adoption of the Localisation Agenda in 2016, UN and NGOs have been steadfast in implementing projects and programs through local and national partners.

This approach ensures that interventions are more contextually relevant, sustainable, and resilient.

In line with this commitment, Council for Non-Governmental organisations in partnership with INGOs, NGORA and other local and international NGOs in Malawi are championing the localisation drive.

