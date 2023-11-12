NICE graduates 58 in computer, ICT studies

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust on Friday awarded certificates to 58 girls and young women who have successfully completed their studies in information and communication technology (ICT) studies at its Biwi Campus in Lilongwe.

The 58 add to a legion of girls and women who already graduated from the institution, which has, for some years now, been providing free computer lessons to girls and young women through its Nice Ambassador for Girls Empowerment (NAGE) project.

The project gets financial support from European Union (EU).

Speaking before presenting the certificates, NICE District Education Officer (DCEO) for Lilongwe Urban, Hajira Ali, said the objective of the project is to empower girls and young women to actively participate in economic, governance, political and social life.

“The training you underwent and the certificates you are receiving today should help you deepen your understanding of various social and economic issues surrounding your communities,” said Ali.

At the same function, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, warned the graduands against engaging in corrupt practices, stressing that corruption is a threat to national development.

Ndala challenged that Malawi cannot achieve her development aspirations as espoused in the Malawi 2063 unless citizens win the battle against graft.

In his remarks, Prosper Willie Gridon Katantha, who represented member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Nancy Tembo, urged the girls and young women to utilize the skills acquired to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Katantha said it would be pointless for the graduands to hang their certificates in their homes after the graduation.

