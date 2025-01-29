NICE tips electoral stakeholders on achieving credible, free and fair Sept. 16 General Elections

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of democratic governance, civic engagement, and the sacrosanct right of every Malawian to participate in the electoral process with freedom and unbridled enthusiasm.

In his solidarity speech at the launch of the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) in Lilongwe on Tuesday, NICE Executive Director Gray Kalindekafe also challenged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and its electoral stakeholders to ensure there is total transparency in all the electoral processes, stressing that this is crucial for building trust and credibility.

Kalindekafe assured MEC and the stakeholders that his organization is ready to deliver what he termed as a 360 degrees civic and voter mobilization campaign to ensure that every Malawian gets the right information regarding the September 16, 2025, General Elections.

“As we embark on this noble endeavor, we underscore the imperative of fostering an environment where civic education, voter awareness, and electoral integrity converge to create a bulwark against any forces that might seek to undermine the democratic fabric of our beloved nation. It is our fervent hope that this forum will serve as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a future where every vote counts, every voice is heard, and every citizen is empowered to shape the destiny of Malawi,” he said.

The NICE Executive Director pledged his organization’s unwavering support to CSEIF, expressing confidence that the unity the network of civil society organizations has security will help in navigating the complexities of electoral governance with wisdom, integrity, and an unyielding commitment to the democratic ideals that have come to define our nation.

Kalindekafe said CSEIF embodies the quintessence of collaborative effort, harnessing the collective energies of civil society to ensure that the electoral landscape is characterized by transparency, accountability, and an unwavering dedication to the will of the people.

“NICE therefore extends its unwavering solidarity to the inaugural launch of CSEIF, a paradigmatic initiative poised to fortify the bedrock of electoral integrity in the forthcoming 2025 elections. I must emphasize, however, that in ensuring transparency in the electoral process, which is very crucial for building trust and credibility, we need to train and deploy observers to monitor voting processes, ensuring fair practices and reporting irregularities.

“We also need to implement secure voting systems that allow voters to verify results, ensuring accuracy and fairness, and foster collaboration with election authorities to integrate observer reports and address irregularities promptly,” he recommended.

CSEIF interim chairperson Benedicto Kondowe acknowledged and commended NICE for the role it has played in rallying Malawians to participate in democracy since the 90s.

Kondowe said he expects CSEIF to tap knowledge and experience from NICE for the new forum to succeed in its programmes.

In her remarks, MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja advised the leadership of CSEIF to seek accreditation with the Commission for it to conduct civic and voter education ahead of the General Elections.

