Nice Trust has new board: Kent Mphepo, Zolomphi Nkowani among members

Government has approved a new board of trustees for the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust which has been operating without a board for 10 months.

Failure by government to institute the board has been affecting the operations at the Trust especially civic and voter education activities ahead of the May 21 2019 tripartite elections.

With days before Malawians cast their ballots, stakeholders have since accused government, saying the move was systematic.

In a statement signed by the Trust’s executive director Ollen Mwabulunju, the new board comprises seven members namely a Viwemi Chavula, Amos Tidzola , Kent Mphepo, Zolomphi Nkowani, John Mataya, Auda Msiska and Jane Mkandawire.

Ex-official members are the Secretary for Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, the Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development and the Executive Secretary for Malawi Human Rights Commission.

