NICO dresses semi-finalists in BT Mayors Trophy

In an effort aimed at promoting sports in the country NICO Holdings plc has donated football and netball kits to this year’s Blantyre Schools Mayor’s Trophy semifinalists during an event that took place at Blantyre City Council offices on Thursday.

Four football and netball primary school teams proceeded into the semi finals after registering wins during the quarterfinals which were played last weekend.

In netball, Mbayani and Likhubula will throw off to qualify for the final while Namasimba and St Maria Goreth will also be playing for the same cause while in the football category Namame will face South Lunzu whereas Mbayani is expected to clash against Joyce Banda Foundation respectively.

Speaking after presenting the kits which included bibs, jerseys, shoes and boots for all the eight semifinalists, NICO Corporate Affairs Manager Mbumba Mlia Ndasauka said: “This is to enhance commitment towards our sponsorship to the tournament as we aim to help in unearthing talent starting from grassroot level.”

On his part, Councillor Leonard Chimbanga commended the gesture by NICO and asked more companies to emulate the example taken by the current sponsor.

“NICO Holdings is doing great by helping this trophy. We would also like to encourage more companies to come and partner them or start to help their own initiatives towards the country’s socioeconomic benefit. ”

NICO group of companies is in a three year agreement to sponsoring the tournament to the tune of K20 million per year and the sponsorship is subject to extension.

