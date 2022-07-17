NICO General inspired with clients’ overwhelming response for ‘Eyetu Drive Better Rewards’

NICO General has expressed deep satisfaction of the response being shown by the public — both existing and new clients — in the newly introduced ‘Eyetu Drive Better Rewards’ promotion, saying it is receiving a tremendous feedback in its first quarter.

The Eyetu Drive Better Rewards campaign, which was launched in April this year, is aimed at encouraging motorist to be careful on the road and to reward those that make no claims for at least 3 years on an insured vehicle.

NICO General Chief Executive Officer, Donbell Mandala, reiterated that the company understands the frustration that may come with paying premiums, saying: “When we launched the campaign, I mentioned that we know that paying premiums is not always something to smile about.

“Today, as the reliable and caring insurer NICO General is, we are smiling because the campaign has been well received on the market and the number of people inquiring about it proves that.”

He added that the company is committed to introducing new and innovative ways to keep clients satisfied and safe on the road.

“Some of the clients have been with us for years with no recorded claim. This is among the many ways in which we appreciate these clients,” he said.

The Eyetu Drive Better Rewards promo. which is expected to run for a year, will see 3 winners winners walking away with cash back and discounts on the next insurance renewal or addition in each quarter of the year.

The quarterly prizes are as follows:

1st Prize – K300,000 cash back and K300,000 discount on next insurance

2nd Prize – K200,000 cash back and K200,000 discount on next insurance

3rd Prize – K100,000 cash back and K100,000 discount on next insurance.

Meanwhile, the 9 lucky winners in the first draw are:

* Mzuzu — Alex Chambukira (1st Prize); Grace Chalemba (2nd) and Member of Parliament, Jappie Mhango as 3rd.

* Lilongwe — A.M. Kamwendo (1st); Innocentia Nkhoma (2nd) and Gloria Mpelembe (3rd). * Blantyre — Father E. Nthalika (1st); Zakeyu Chigwenembe (2nd) and Gabriel Kambale (3rd).

The company has so far promised to remain committed in maintaining its status as a reliable insurer by providing the best service and innovative solutions for its clients.

