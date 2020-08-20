NICO General launches ‘Yafewa’ third party motor vehicle insurance

NICO General has launched ‘Yafewa’ third party insurance as a way of providing an affordable coverage for motor vehicle owners.

This product will enable customers to pay K70,900, covering third party motorists in the case of an accident.

NICO General Chief Executive Officer, Donbell Mandala said Yafewa’ third party motor vehicle insurance is a convenient and easily accessible product.

“At NICO, we understand that the current state of the economy provides a challenge to our customers,” Mandala said.

“With Yafewa, you are better prepared for unforeseen circumstances, allowing you to breathe a sigh of relief as we ease the pressure.”

He also assured that the move will not affect the period in which third party liability claims are settled.

“We are committed to ensuring that customers get their peace of mind thus claims will still be settled within the shortest time possible,” Mandala said.

He added that Yafewa third party insurance can be purchased directly from NICO General as well as its insurance brokers and agents throughout the country.

In addition, the service is available at NU-TREAD Limited T/As A1 Insurance Agents situated next to Directorate of Road Traffic & Safety Services, off Paul Kagame Road, Downs Road, Area 4, Lilongwe City.

“The service is only available to double cabin, saloon and SUV vehicle owners and does not include vehicles used for business purposes such as taxis, minibuses and cargo trucks,” Mandala said.

He added that customers can get more information on the new policy by dialing NICO customer contact centre on 323.

