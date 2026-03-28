NICO Group posts K323.5 billion profit performance in 2025

NICO group of companies says it has realised a profit of 323.5 billion Kwacha in its 2025 annual performance, representing a growth of 141%.



NICO Group Chief Operations Officer, Dr Kwanele Ngwenya, disclosed this on Friday evening when they hosted customers from the northern region at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel to interact and appreciate the bond they have with them.

Held under the theme “The Wealth Lounge” the event saw various customers from the region interacting with officials from NICO group while networking among themselves.

Ngwenya, described the event as important while at the same time thanking customers from across the nation for doing business with NICO, saying such a business partnership is a catalyst for the country’s economic development.

“It was important to continue reminding our customers that we are a one stop shop in as far as financial services are concerned. We attribute this performance to our customers who have so much trust in us because we have very sound solutions in our financial services,” he said.

NICO Group has also managed to pay dividends amounting to 41.6 billion Kwacha.

Business Advisor for Kwithu Kitchen, John Keys, said his entity is growing as it makes use of services offered by NICO group of companies.

Said Keys: “We are a big customer of NICO services because we bank with NBS, we use NICO Pension, we use NICO Life and so on. It is therefore a place where we can do one stop shopping for all our financial needs.”

Mayor for Mzuzu City, Gomezgani Nyasulu, hailed NICO for organising the event.

“Business partners for NICO are also our partners as Mzuzu City Council and NICO group of companies are also our partners. So it’s exciting to be part of this gathering. Business ideas that are being shared here will help businesses grow in the city and the economy of the city will also grow,” said the Mayor.

NICO Group started its operations in Malawi in 1971.

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