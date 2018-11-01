Nico House fire report out: Cause was electrical fault

A South African fire forensic team that was hired to investigate the cause of fire which gutted Nico House in Blantyre a few weeks ago say the fire was caused by an electrical fault.
This puts to rest allegations that the fire was an arson by some staff to conceal theft of huge sums of money from the insurance company.
Nico Group managing director Vizwenge Kumwenda said this means Nico General will pay claims to Nico Life and Pensions, owners of the building since the experts have concluded the fire was an accident.
“This was an accident caused by an electrical fault. After Nico General gets the fire report, they will process the claims and give money to Nico Life and Pensions for the rehabilitation of the building,” he said.
The fire mainly destroyed the top floor of the building, destroying some property as well as the building but there were no casualties.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
This is very incomplete report without these questions being answered:
1. What caused the electrical fault ? ESCOM or NICO People? What was the actual fault?
Its just a waste of money they have failed to find out the problem.Electrical problem its not a fault. Is there any loose connection or what we need a full explanation.
Before experts they said due electrical fault, Come expert with more money paid it is due to electrical fault; Expert was finding out using NICO staff and what they got electrical fault; Funds were externalised and part of it shared amongs and the bulding burnt; Bullshit