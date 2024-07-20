NICO Pension support GAIA’s cervical cancer fight program with K6 million donation

As part of its pillars which focuses on improving the health status of people in the country, NICO Pension has donated money worth K6 million to Nsanje based Cervical Cancer fight non profitable non governmental organization, Global AIDS Interfaith Alliance (GAIA).

Speaking after the donation in Blantyre, NICO Pension, Relationship Manager, Lumbani Nyirenda said they thought it necessary to support GAIA after looking at the commendable program the organization is running in offering services such as cervical cancer screening and treatment to women in Nsanje district.

Nyirenda said the nature of the situation that the organization is dealing with deserves adequate support considering that only health people are the ones who positively contribute to the development of every nation.

“We understand that the organization go through a lot of challenges in issues to do with finances which are hard to overcome for themselves.

“The organization is doing a great work by improving lives of women and through its services many women have been saved, this is the reason that made us to assist them,” said Nyirenda.

Programs Manager for GAIA, Nelson Khozomba applauded NICO Pension for the support which he also described it as a huge contribution which will mainly play a big role in conducting community sensitization exercises and cancer screening by ensuring that women access health care service.

“Our financial capacity is a very big problem because of the global economic hiccups which also affects our implementation of the programs because apart from the cervical cancer services we also run outreach mobile clinics in the districts of Mulanje, Mangochi and Phalombe as well as Nursing scholarships which requires enough support.

“This donation will bring a huge impact and as an organization we are very excited for this because it will allow us to conduct a number of activities which will promote the health status of women,” said

