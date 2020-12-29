Nigerian gospel star David G jets in Malawi for Bishop Simama’s Crossover Night

Renowned Nigerian gospel musician David Gbenga has promised that he will give out his best of his performances to inspire and drive people to the praise and worship of the Lord during the crossover night of prayer to be led by Bishop Abraham Simama in Lilongwe.

David G, as he is popularly known, is in Malawi at the invitation of the founder and overseer of the Glorious Light International Church, Bishop Simama.

The crossover night of prayer will be at the church’s Area of Liberty in Lilongwe.

Addressing journalists at Simama Hotel, a few minutes after landing at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe, the artist said he was happy and delighted to be in Malawi and was ready to move the spiritual realms of the people who will attend or follow the crossover night via online platforms.

Apparently, the church will only allow 100 people to physically patronize the night of prayer due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) prevention measures.

Bishop Simama said although there is a court order stopping the government from implementing stiffer preventive measures, including closing the borders and banning live performances, the church will still play abide by the restrictions to protect people.

“The church must always abide by the law. So, we will follow the law,” said a bishop.

Gbenga, a songwriter and pastor at Amazing Church International in Nigeria, stated that he was not in Malawi to sing alone, but to get his life transformed through the ministry of Bishop Simama.

“I have never attended his church service physically, but I have ever watched him minister through YouTube and I was tremendously blessed,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares