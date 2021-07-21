Nkhotakota police arrest ‘notorious’ criminals

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested two people suspected to be behind a series of serious criminal activities in the district.

The district police publicist, Paul Malimwe, confirmed the development, saying the duo has been involved in robberies and breaking offences at Grand View Lodge in Nkhotakota.

Malimwe identified the suspects as a 28-year-old, Anthony Banda, of Chagunda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chagunda and Happy Gondwe of 42 years old from Zolozolo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mmbelwa in Mzimba.

Banda and Gondwe were arrested on Monday at Mkaika ad hoc roadblock and Sani Village in the district. It is reported that on the wee hours of July 19, 2020, the abovementioned suspects, armed with panga knives, invaded the lodge and broke into five rooms.

“They tied the watchmen and attacked customers in the rooms, and went away with four different laptops, eight different cellphones as well as other assorted items worth millions and cash amounting to K400,000. The value of the stolen property being K2, 746, 000,” explained Malimwe.

He said the law enforcers recovered seven cellphones, assorted clothes and some other properties worth thousands of Kwachas.

“The actual value of the recovered properties is not yet known as investigations are under way. But some owners of the stolen items have already been identified,” said the police mouthpiece.

Banda and Gondwe have been charged with robbery, breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, and theft.

They are expected to appear in court soon to answer the charges levelled against them.

