Nkhwazi wins first Aspire coach of the month award

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) on Saturday named Dwangwa United Coach Lloyd Nkhwazi as Aspire coach of the month in August.

The announcement was made during Dwangwa United match against Silver Strikers game which ended 2-2 at Chitowe Stadium.

For emerging the winner, Nkhwazi went away with K100 000.

Sulom Treasure Tiya Somba Banda said an independent panel of judges in liason with the National Coaches Association is responsible for the selection process.

Nkhwazi won the award on Sartuday after leading his team to collect seven points from possible 12 points.

In a telephone interview from Dwangwa, Nkhwazi told Nyasa Times: “I am so delighted but this is not a one man show because l have my players, whole technical bench and executive committee.I thank them deep down from my heart.”

Sulom treasure,Tiya Somba Banda hailed Aspire for living to their promise.

“We are grateful to Aspire Trading for this motivation to the coaches and the teams. We believe this will go a long way in improving the game in the country and making our League more competitive,” said Banda.

Banda also stressed that “the fact that the side has recorded two wins and a single draw on the spin deserves even more plaudits

Nkhwazi is the first coach to win the monthly award after Sulom and Aspire Trading launched the initiative a month ago.

