No coronation: MCP to hold primary elections in Lilongwe Msinja South on Saturday

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has announced that it will hold primary elections to elect its flag-bearer in Lilongwe Msinja South constituency on Saturday, 27 February.

The primary elections will be held at Kalesi primary school and eleven candidates will battle it out in a bid to represent the ruling party in the by-election slated for 30 March.

Leader for the Elections Technical team Howard Kachipanda said this on Wednesday and revealed they will use a secret ballot in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

“We are going to use a secret ballot due to COVID-19 to avoid unnecessary congestion and also in keeping in line with the preventive measures prescribed by the government,” said Kachipanda.

He also described the use of the secret ballot as a remedy to avoid voter intimidation and ensure that delegates vote for a person they want rather than being coerced by aspirants.

Commenting on the development, Lefinosi Chigamula, one of the contestants welcomed the news and said he is ready to compete fairly and accept results regardless of who wins in the primary elections.

“I am ready and right now I am holding various meetings with potential delegates so regardless of how the primary elections go I will accept the results because God’s time is the best,” said Chigamula.

The other known candidates who have expressed interest to contest in the MCP primary elections are Francis Belekanyama, Hasten Mlinde, Fanizo Kabwazi, Henrick Chidzumeni Kumkeyani, Amos Chibwana, and Jones Yamikani Chadza.

The by-election is being held in the area following the death of veteran legislator Lingson Belekanyama who until his death also served as the Minister of Local Government.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!