No Hangover in Carslberg Cup final, Nomads set clash with Masters

Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday tamed the giant killiers in the Carlsberg Cup, Hangovers FC 3-0 to set up a potentially explosive final clash against Masters Security.

Stanely Sanudi scored the first goal for the Nomads in the 8th minute, that sent Nyerere into ecstasy at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Joseph Kamwendo double the lead in the second half before Zicco Mkanda’s sealed the victory against the Chtetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Premier League side’s remarkable run in the prestigious Carslberg Cup.

However, Wanderers could have scored more than three goals against the second-tier league side during the game, especially in the first half but they missed alot of scoring opportunities.

For instance, Peter Wadabwa was very infortunate as on several ocassions he found himself on a better position to score only to head wide three times.

Hangover coach Alfred Chikwanje conceded the defeat.

“We have lost yes. It is a game which I think we could have won, but things went wrong. We accept the loss,” said a disappointed coach in a post-match brief.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira expressed delight at the win and vowed to win the cup.

“It was a difficult game, but the boys showed resilience and managed to hold on to the lead despite pressure from our opponents. Now we can go all the way and win the cup,” said Madeira.

Nomads will face Masters Security in the final match slated for October 20 at Kamuzu Stadium.

To qualify for the finals, Masters thumped last year’s finalists Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe 4-3.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time and went to post match penalties.

Masters coach Abbas Makawa saluted his charges for putting up a gallant fight in an encounter befitting the bill of ‘David vs Goliath.’

“People had already counted us out before the match. We came here as underdogs. We are glad to be in the finals,” Makawa said.

