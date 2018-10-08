No Hangover in Carslberg Cup final, Nomads set clash with Masters

Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday  tamed the giant killiers in the Carlsberg Cup,  Hangovers FC 3-0 to set up a potentially explosive final clash against Masters Security.

Wanderers and Hangover in actions at Kamuzu Stadium

Be Forward Wanderers board of trustees chairperson Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar celebrates.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wanderers secure Carsberg Cup final.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Nomads players happy with win.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

That calls for a Carslberg: Nomads celebrate.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Nomads celebrate Carlsberg Cup final berth.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Nomads fnas on crowd 9 after the win.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Hangover FC : They have been sensation in the Carslberg.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Stanely Sanudi scored the first goal for the Nomads in the 8th minute, that sent Nyerere into ecstasy at Kamuzu  Stadium in Blantyre.

Joseph Kamwendo  double the lead in the second half before Zicco Mkanda’s  sealed the victory against the Chtetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Premier League side’s remarkable run in the prestigious Carslberg Cup.

However, Wanderers could have scored more than three  goals  against the second-tier league side during the game, especially in the first half but they missed alot of scoring opportunities.

For instance, Peter Wadabwa was very infortunate as on several ocassions he found himself on a better position to score only to head wide three times.

Hangover coach Alfred Chikwanje conceded the defeat.

“We have lost yes. It is a game which I think we could have won, but things went wrong. We accept the loss,” said a disappointed coach in a post-match brief.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira expressed delight at the win and vowed to win the cup.

“It was a difficult game, but the boys showed resilience and managed to hold on to the lead despite pressure from our opponents. Now we can go all the way and win the cup,” said Madeira.

Nomads will face Masters Security  in the final match slated for October 20 at Kamuzu Stadium.

To qualify for the finals, Masters  thumped last year’s finalists Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe 4-3.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time and went to post match penalties.

Masters coach Abbas Makawa saluted his charges for putting up a gallant fight in an encounter befitting the bill of ‘David vs Goliath.’

“People had already counted us out before the match. We came here as underdogs. We are glad to be in the finals,” Makawa said.

