Nocma donates K200Mn towards humanitarian response

National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) has donated K200Million towards the Emergency Response Programme targeting communities affected by recent heavy rains and floods following floods which started from 14 March, and ended on 18 the same month.

Speaking at Capitol Hill in Lilongwe, NOCMA Director of Finance Sophia Mkandawire said the country is committed to complementing Malawi Government efforts in assisting the affected people and building their resilience to disasters.

“People affected by recent heavy rains and floods are not strangers. They are our fellow Malawians. They are not alone. As NOCMA, we stand with our fellow citizens and we recognize the disruption disasters bring on livelihoods.”

Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni described the donation as timely and commended the company for the gesture.

“We are providing relief assistance to over 39,000 households affected by recent disasters. Currently, we have developed a budget of around K17 billion to restore basic services, prevent secondary disaster impacts and initiate early recovery.

Cumulatively, since the onset of the rain season in October, 2025 to date, a total of 86,801 households (approx. 390,605 people) have been affected with 372 injuries and 78 deaths recorded.

Particularly, the recent heavy rains and floods experienced over the past week from 15th to 19th March, 2026, have affected a total of 39,606 households (approx. 178,227 people) with 29 deaths and 142 injuries recorded. Assessments are still ongoing in some of the affected areas.

Provision of humanitarian assistance to both the food-insecure households and the recent disaster-affected households is ongoing. Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and its humanitarian partners are providing food and non-food items as well as other technical support in the affected councils.

Established through the Disaster Preparedness and Relief Act of 1991, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs is the Government of Malawi’s agency responsible for coordinating and directing the implementation of disaster risk management programmes in the country in order to improve and safeguard the quality of life of Malawians, especially those vulnerable to and affected by disasters.

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