Nomads beat Ekwendeni to pile up pressure to NBB, Silver Strikers in TNM Super League title race

Mighty Wanderers FC pumped more pressure to Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets as the tussle for the 2021 TNM Super League Champions continues.

The high spirited Nomads pruned Ekwendeni Hammers 2-0 on Thursday at Kamuzu Stadium to keep themselves in the title contention with goals from Yunusu Sherrif and Peter Wadabwa were enough for the Nomads to remain in the third position with 54 points.

Silver Strikers are second with 55 points, while Bullets are on the summit table with 56 points. The three league contenders have left with two games each before wrapping up the season.

The Peoples Team will face Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at Civo Stadium, while the bankers have a trip to Mzuzu to play Moyale Barracks.

The Nomads will face Blue Eagles on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

In their last games, Wanderers will be at home against Moyale Barracks, while Bullets will host Karonga United.

Silver Strikers will also wrap up their season with a game against Ekwendeni Hammers in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, Ntopwa United and Mzuzu Warriors were shown an exit door in the elite League, while either Chitipa United or Blue Eagles one will also face an exit.

Chitipa will face Red Lions in their last game in Karonga, while Blue Eagles will face Mighty Wanderers.

