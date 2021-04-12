Nomads in tricky fixture against Ntopwa

Mighty Wanderers FC captain, Alfred Manyozo Jnr says the Wednesdays TNM Super League encounter against Ntopwa FC will be tough.

Manyozo said Ntopwa losing 4-0 to Civil Sporting Club doesn’t mean it will be a walk in the park.

However, he was quick to emphasise that the Nomads cannot afford to drop points against the Amaghetto from Bangwe Township.

“We know that against Ntopwa is not an easy game because both teams come from the same city and we also share training ground which is Kamuzu Stadium. But our confidence is back after beating Chitipa,” said Manyozo Jnr.

Manyozo said they want to move up on the log table, saying Wanderers belongs in top three not where they are currently.

The Nomads are on 10th position with 13 points having played 10 games, while Ntopwa are on are position 9 from 11 games with 14 points as well.

Civil Sporting are on the summit table with 23 points from 12 games, while Chitipa are anchoring the table with 7 points from 11 games.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!