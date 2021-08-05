Normalcy returns at Mzuzu Civic Office as Mayor Nyasulu withdraws CEO’s transfer request

Normalcy has returned to the Civic Office of the Mzuzu City Council after Mayor Kondwani Brian Nyasulu bowed down to the demands of the council employees.

The employees last Friday blocked Nyasulu and four other councillors from entering premises of the civic office, alleging that the mayor and councillors Hiwet Mkandawire, Alwin Kumwenda, Monica Simwaka and Peterkins Mbale wrote a letter to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development requesting the removal of chief executive officer Gomezgani Nyasulu.

The dispute brought operations at the council to a standstill. Now Nyasa Times understands that normal operations have resumed after Mayor Nyasulu unconditionally withdrew the letter he sent to the ministry.

Mzuzu City Council spokesperson McDonald Gondwe, while confirming the development, said all offices at the premises are now open.

