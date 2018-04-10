North Malawi immigration chief charged 

April 10, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi police have charged the Northern region immigration chief following his arrest on Saturday on immigration related offences.

Police spokesman James Kadadzera:  We have pressed charges

Police spokesman James Kadadzera said the immigration boss has been charged with an offense of aiding prisoner escape.

“We are just finalizing paper work, we will be taking the suspects to court as soon as the paper work  is over,” said Kadadzera.

Chidwala and three of his juniors were arrested after they allegedly helped three Ethiopians to escape from Kachere prison in Lilongwe.

It is alleged that the immigration officers went to the prison on the pretext that they wanted to deport the three but they allegedly instead dropped the three at a house of a businessman.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "North Malawi immigration chief charged "

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Wanjiku
Guest
Wanjiku

This is Malawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Cashgate1
Guest
Cashgate1

Who is this businessman? From my little knowledge, he also need to be arrested, or is it he is too powerful or he is too generous? Deal with the root issues!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes