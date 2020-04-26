North Malawi record first Covid-19 case in Karonga: Patient had returned from Tanzania

April 26, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

A first case of  coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic patient in the northern region has been recorded in border district of Karonga, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has  confirmed.

Minister Mhango: North now has Covid-19 as the whole Malawi records 34  cases, including three deaths. Lilongwe has the highest number of cases at 22.

Mhango said on Sunday from northern city of Mzuzu that a 27 year-old man who had travelled to Tanzania has tested positive of Covid-19.

The minister said the patient has been quarantined to receive medical care.

He said the Ministry of Health (MoH) will trace dozens of  people who had  been in contact with the patient.

The Karonga patient announcement  comes after  another man who recently returned from Tanzania succumbed to the novel pandemic.

Currently, the capital Lilongwe is the Covid-19 red zone with  22 cases, Blantyre has eight with one death while Chikwawa, Zomba and Nkhotakota have one case each.

A mathematical modelling estimates that 50 000 people may die of Covid-19 in Malawi if the pandemic persists for a year with Lilongwe being the hardest hit.

On December 31 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) was alerted of several cases of pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China. WHO declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 12 2020.

President Peter Mutharika declared Malawi a State of Disaster on March 20 in the wake of the virus pandemic and announced several precautionary measures, including closure of schools and banning of gatherings of more than 100 people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Zio ineThe SNIPERDrogbaNickPoxMulopwana Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Zio ine
Guest
Zio ine

Continue living in denial and when it hits hard the same stupid people will blame government.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The SNIPER
Guest
The SNIPER

This is what we all know, if some one has tested positive, the Authorities has to take the person and quarantine him or her, treat the person. Now why the KK man was not and or is not quarantined? Kaliyeka people? Are they quarantined as well?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Drogba
Guest
Drogba

I.hope HRDC, Nyondo, Livingstonia, Traphwisi, Mtulembo and Co. will now.come.flat out kukatenga injunction ku.court stopping spread of corona kumtundako and Madise or Kenyatta will.grant it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
NickPox
Guest
NickPox

flomax capsules buy tenormin buy levitra

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mulopwana
Guest
Mulopwana

Wait and cccc!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

Paja kwa a atumbuka kulibe corona

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

kkkkkk after that circulated clip of why the north has a zero report.
kkkkkkkKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
shares