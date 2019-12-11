North Malawi teams upbeat at Zone 6 volleyball championship

Volleyball teams from the northern region say they are optimistic of pulling a surprise performance in the forthcoming Zone 6 club championship to be hosted by Malawi this month.

Moyale Barracks men’s volleyball team and Katoto Queens were the champions of the 2019 edition of the Jappie Mhango K2.5 million eague and each pocketed K300, 000.00.

Speaking during the prize presentation, Chairperson of the Northern Region Volleyball League, Kafumu Nkhoma, said he had all the hope that teams from the north would change the history of volleyball in Malawi at the Zone 6 tournament.

“We are sending three teams to the Zone 6 club championship. As Northern Region Volleyball League, we have topped up on their prizes. We have given them K100, 000.00 each and we hope they will perform better.

“We thank Honourable Jappie Mhango for his continued support in volleyball. He has done this for ten years now,” retorted Nkhoma.

The recent thrilling performance by Katoto Queens in the Jappie Mhango League has given them an ideal boost ahead of the Zone 6 Senior Volleyball Club Championship starting this Saturday at the African Bible College in Lilongwe.

Captain for Katoto Queens, Catherine Nyamwera, said they are geared to change the dented history of Malawi volleyball.

“Our plan is to change that history that Malawian teams don’t go past group stages. As Katoto Queens, more wins are coming at the tournament,” Nyamwera said.

Three teams from the north will take part in this year’s tournament. They are Moyale Barracks men’s team, Katoto Queens and Moyale Barracks ladies team.

