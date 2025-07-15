Northern Region Backs Kabambe for President , Says Mathews Mtumbuka

People from the Northern Region have promised full support for UTM Party President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe in the upcoming September 16 elections. This is according to Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka, a senior UTM official and aspiring MP for Rumphi Central.

Speaking during Kabambe’s campaign stop at Lithipe and Kanyama in Dedza on Monday, Mtumbuka said the North is fully behind Kabambe. “The people of Rumphi and the whole Northern Region have agreed to vote for Kabambe and UTM. We believe in his leadership, and we are standing with him,” he said. He also called on the people of Dedza and all Malawians to rally behind Kabambe.

Mtumbuka also cleared up rumours that he had left the party. He said the stories going around were fake and meant to confuse people. “I am still UTM. I have not left, and I will not leave. I believe in what this party stands for,” he said.

At the same event at Bembeke Market in Dedza, Dr. Kabambe promised to build factories that will process tomatoes, Irish potatoes, and onions in Dedza and Ntcheu. He said this will help farmers get more money from their crops and give young people jobs.

Kabambe also spoke about the high cost of living in Malawi, blaming it on the current MCP-led government. He said things have become harder for ordinary people and that if elected, he will bring back strong economic policies like those used by the late President Bingu wa Mutharika.

During the same rally, UTM’s aspiring MP for Dedza Central, Andrew Bunya, asked Kabambe to fix water problems in the area and to rebuild the Bembeke Market when UTM comes into government.

As the campaign heats up, support for Kabambe seems to be growing across the country, with the North now clearly throwing its weight behind his leadership.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!