Northern Region Water Board to switch to prepaid billing system

February 5, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Customers of Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) are expected to migrate from post-paid to prepaid billing system by the year 2024, officials have said.

NRWB prepaid meters

This follows the installation of prepaid meters since 2019.

Most customers in Mzuzu City migrated to the new system.

NRWB Public Relations Manager Edward Nyirenda disclosed that they are expecting to cover up to 30, 000 customers by the end of this year and the rest of them in the next two to three years.

Meanwhile their counterparts Southern Region Water Board (SRBW) are  expressing optimism of increasing its water pumping capacity to meet the demand at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and surrounding communities.

SRWB is racing against time to increase its capacity prior to the commencement of classes early next month.

The institution has been facing water supply challenges due to among others frequent power outages which affect boreholes’ pumps.

 

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
4 hours ago

Zidafika kale kukaya ku RU moti anyata udula madzi tidasiyana nawo.Palibenso kuhonga kuti mwina akunvere chisoni.Zili bwino kwenkwene odala zimkhala ngati ukuyika mayunitsi a mu phone koma palibe kutapa vuto lake.

