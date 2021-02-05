Northern Region Water Board to switch to prepaid billing system

Customers of Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) are expected to migrate from post-paid to prepaid billing system by the year 2024, officials have said.

This follows the installation of prepaid meters since 2019.

Most customers in Mzuzu City migrated to the new system.

NRWB Public Relations Manager Edward Nyirenda disclosed that they are expecting to cover up to 30, 000 customers by the end of this year and the rest of them in the next two to three years.

Meanwhile their counterparts Southern Region Water Board (SRBW) are expressing optimism of increasing its water pumping capacity to meet the demand at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and surrounding communities.

SRWB is racing against time to increase its capacity prior to the commencement of classes early next month.

The institution has been facing water supply challenges due to among others frequent power outages which affect boreholes’ pumps.

