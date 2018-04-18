Not fake news, just plain wrong: Malawi News Agency retracts Oxfam story

April 18, 2018 Nyasa Times/Mana 1 Comment

Malawi News Agency (MANA)  has retracted  a story  ‘Men  suffer in silence on gender based violence’ as it has  established that contents of the news article which also appeared in The Nation newspaper of and on Nyasa Times did not arise from any interview with the Oxfam (Malawi) Deputy Executive Director, Lingalireni Mihowa.

Oxfam have dissociated themselves from the story.

MANA managing editor Frnak Nkondetseni has  “sincerely” apologized for inconvenience the story has caused to Oxfam (Malawi) and all

Nyasa Times has also removed the story from its platforms as it believes  quality journalism is geared towards reaching the truth. We cross-check sources. We fact-check claims. We correct our mistakes.

We have removed the story and we deeply regret the error.

Rick Dixson Dzida
Guest
Rick Dixson Dzida

Kudos, to err is human. But take full responsibility of the error

1 hour ago

