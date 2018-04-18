Not fake news, just plain wrong: Malawi News Agency retracts Oxfam story

Malawi News Agency (MANA) has retracted a story ‘Men suffer in silence on gender based violence’ as it has established that contents of the news article which also appeared in The Nation newspaper of and on Nyasa Times did not arise from any interview with the Oxfam (Malawi) Deputy Executive Director, Lingalireni Mihowa.

Oxfam have dissociated themselves from the story.

MANA managing editor Frnak Nkondetseni has “sincerely” apologized for inconvenience the story has caused to Oxfam (Malawi) and all

Nyasa Times has also removed the story from its platforms as it believes quality journalism is geared towards reaching the truth. We cross-check sources. We fact-check claims. We correct our mistakes.

We have removed the story and we deeply regret the error.

