NRB suspends official over messy, chaotic ID distribution exercise in Mzuzu

National Registration Bureau has suspended its official in Mzuzu over the messy and chaotic national identity cards distribution exercise which has left scores of people missing their IDs in Mzuzu.

Both the M’mbelwa district commissioner Thomas Chirwa and the NRB spokesperson Norman Fulatira have confirmed the suspension of Kingsley Nkhata who is the bureau’s assistant registrar in Mzuzu.

“Nkhata was responsible for the distribution of the ID cards but he has not done a good work, everything was in a mess so the bureau decided to suspend him,” said Chirwa.

Fulatira said the suspension would help the bureau investigate on what led to the messy and chaotic distribution exercise.

Nkhata is said to have contracted a community radio journalist Deborah Nyirenda, who has no experience in the distribution of the IDs, to distribute the national identity cards and this led to a commotion as people tramped up the cards and most of the were damaged.

The distribution exercise has been suspended until July 30 to sort out the cards.

Nkhata is also accused of abusing K3 million which the NRB gave his office for fuel during the distribution exercise.

Nkhata said he has not yet received the suspension letter and refused to comment further.

