Ntaba dismisses albino killing allegation without evidence: ‘I won’t resign’

Presidential aide and National Task Force Committee on People with Albinism chairperson Hetherwick Ntaba has snubbed calls from Persons with albinism (PWAs) body for him to resign from his position following allegations that he was involved in the killing of people with albinism.

President for Association of People with Albinism Ian Simbota and the association’s coordinator made separate calls for Ntaba to resign following the allegations.

But Ntaba has described the allegations as baseless.

“I see no reason for me to resign. This is a baseless allegation made by one suspect in court. This allegation is without evidence, there is no proof whatsoever,” he said.

But Simbota said the allegations are very strong and have dented the image of Ntaba whom he said has no choice but resign from his position as chairperson of presidential committee tasked with protecting Malawians living with albinism.

Alfred Yohane, one of the suspect in the murder of person with albinism MacDonald Masambuka, told the High Court in Zomba that he and 14 others killed Masambuka on orders from Ntaba and other top government officials.

Masambuka, 22, a person with albinism, is believed to have been murdered in Machinga and the body was found buried on April 1 2018, after he was reported missing in March the same year.

The case has stalled.

Malawi, one of the world’s poorest and most aid-dependent countries, has experienced a surge in violent attacks on people with albinism over the past four years.

In many cases, those with albinism are targeted for their body parts to be used in witchcraft.

Albinism, a genetic disorder, causes a partial or total absence of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes.

As a result, many albinos often experience eye problems and have a heightened risk of skin cancer.

