Ntcheu hyena was rabid, says veterinary experts

November 29, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Veterinary experts say the hyena which injured three people in Ntcheu including two children was rabid raising fears that the victims might have been infected with the dreadful disease.

Hyena killed in Ntcheu after causing havoc

Dr. Joseph Nkhoma, animal health officer for Lilongwe Agricultural Development Division (ADD) has said his office is closely monitoring the situation to see if the victims were not infected with rabies.

“We will go there to vaccinate all animals because we suspect the hyena might have infected other animals with rabies,” said Nkhoma.

Nkhoma said the three victims are being tested at Ntcheu district hospital for rabies whilst being treated of their injuries.

The victims include Chisomo Thembakako, aged 33, Willie Hussein, aged seven and another child aged nine.

Director of Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa said his office was sending hunters to Ntcheu to gun down hyenas.

 

Game rangers not hunters

