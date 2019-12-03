Nthakomwa, Chavura shine in NBM Kasasa golf tourney

Dwangwa golfers Chembar Nthakomwa and Chimwemwe Chavura made use of home advantage to be crowned winners of the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc celebratory golf tournament staged at the Kasasa Golf Club in Dwangwa at the weekend.

The golf tournament was organized as part of celebration events for the official opening of the bank’s 33rd service centre at Dwangwa on Friday evening.

Nthakomwa beat a field of 51 other golfers to be installed as men’s champion after posting a gross of 41 points and was followed by Ali Lazarous from Kasungu on the second position with 38 points after counting out Luku Sibale who claimed the third place.

Gurtej Nain was on fourth position with 35 points after counting out Yash Pratap Sign who settled for fifth position.

In the women’s category, Chimwemwe Chavura was crowned champion with 33 points and Chifundo Mwanza was on second position with 28 points after counting out Bridget Banda.

Andy Mdoka got the longest drive accolade for men while Dan Mazoe was nearest to the pin. In ladies category, Serah Piringu got the longest drive gong while Chavura was nearest to the pin.

In his victory speech, Nthakomwa hailed NBM plc for bringing the golf tournament to Kasasa Club and said his winning was as a result of intense practice.

“Because of the practice that I have been doing, I was calm and composed on the course today and I should also thank my playing partners for the good game today,” said Nthakomwa.

On her part, Chavura said she is happy that she is getting her swing back because of practice.

“I think I played well today and I am happy that I am getting there but I will continue working hard to be consistent and win more trophies. This was good as it is my first time to win a national Bank sponsored event. I want to thank NBM plc for coming to us here at Dwangwa,” said Chavura.

NBM plc Chief Executive Officer Macfussy Kawawa thanked the golfers for participating in the event which he said was one of the few activities the bank organized in celebrating the opening of their 33rd service centre at Dwangwa.

Kawawa highlighted some of the bank’s innovations in the digital space like the Mo626 digital+ and the Banknet 360 and said there will be many more digital products coming to serve their customers better.

Kawawa then donated K250, 000 to Kasasa Golf Club for the maintenance of the greens.

Kasasa Club Golf Captain Victor Mangochi thanked NBM plc for staging the tournament at the club and hoped that the bank will conduct another tournament next year.

