Ntopwa FC in financial distress, may skip fixtures

Ntopwa FC, owned and managed by Osman Jomo, have painted a groomy picture of their trip to the North where they are scheduled to play two games in the TNM Super League this weekend.

The Amaghetto, from the populous Bangwe Township, are expected to play Ekwendeni Hammers and Mzuzu Warriors at the Mzuzu Stadium but Jomo told the media on Thursday that their trip is doubtful due to financial problems.

“We are talking of sourcing up to K1.8 million for the two Mzuzu fixtures and to be honest with you, l don’t even have such kind of money as of today. We will need food, accommodation, fuel and a bus,” Osman said.

He said if they fail to raise that money, they will not be able to fulfil their weekend fixtures in Mzuzu.

Ntopwa FC are on position 11 on the log table with 14 points from 13 games while their first opponents on Saturday, Ekwendeni are 5th with 19 games from 12 games.

Their second opponents the following day, Mzuzu Warriors are on the tail of the table with 8 points from 12 games.

Other games this weekend are leaders Silver Strikers (31 points from 13 matches) against Tigers FC at Silver Stadium on Sunday while Mighty Wanderers (10th with 17 points hosts champions Nyasa Big Bullets (2nd with 25 points) at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Red Lions (6th) will face Moyale (9th) @ Mpira Stadium on Sunday while on Monday, May 3, Kamuzu Barracks (13th) v Tigers FC @ Civo Stadium and Karonga United (8th) v Mzuzu Warriors (16th) @ Karonga Stadium — both on.

Pace setters Silver Strikers, champions Big Bullets and Civil Service FC are yet to lose at home while Ntopwa FC, Chitipa United and Tigers FC are yet to win away.

So far, there are overall 17 games to go to conclude the first round which this far has 257 goals scored.

Silver Strikers go-getters Maxwell Gasten and Staine Davie lead the chase for the Golden Boot at 9 and 8 goals respectively.

Silver Strikers have scored the most goals — 31 from the 13 matches of 10 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses and conceding just 8.

From their 12 games, the champions Bullets have won 7, drew 4 and lost once — scoring 22 goals overall and conceding 8 while 3rd-placed Civil Service FC at 24 points, have overall 19 goals against 11 from their 6 wins, 6 draws and one loss.

Another Silver Strikers player, Patrick Macheso is also in the Golden Boot chase with 6 goals, together with Muhammad Sulumba (Civil Service FC); Hendricks Misinde (Ntopwa FC); Chiletso Zoya (TN Stars) and Royal Bokosi (Red Lions).

At 5 goals apiece are Emmanuel Muyira (Chitipa United); Zicco Mkanda (Big Bullets) and Clever Kaira (Ekwendeni Hammers).

Another Silver Strikers scorer Duncan Nyoni has 4 goals to his name together with Lloyd Njaliwa; Gastin Simkonda (both Moyale); Babatude Adepoju (Mighty Wanderers); Gaddie Chirwa (Blue Eagles); Clement Nyondo (Karonga United); Ranken Mwale (Civil Service FC); Hassan Kajoke (Big Bullets) and Peter Kasonga (Mafco FC).

Blue Eagles (12th), Kamuzu Barracks (13th) and Chitipa United (14th) tie on 13 points but separated by goal difference — Blue Eagles (-2), Kamuzu Barracks (-5) and Chitipa United (-15).

Tigers FC are on 15th with a meager 9 points from 13 games of 2 wins; 3 draws and 8 losses while Mzuzu Warriors are the last with 8 points from 12 games of 2 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses.

How they stand:

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1. Silver Strikers 13 10 1 2 31 8 23 31

2. Big Bullets 12 7 4 1 22 8 14 25

3. Civil Service 13 6 6 1 19 11 8 24

4. Mafco 14 5 7 2 16 11 5 22

5. Ekwendeni 12 6 1 5 20 3 7 19

6. Red Lions 12 5 4 3 14 12 2 19

7. TN Stars 13 6 1 6 13 21 -8 19

8. Karonga Utd 13 5 3 5 17 16 1 18

9. Moyale 13 5 3 5 14 22 -8 18

10. Mighty Wanderers 12 4 5 3 16 10 6 17

11. Ntopwa 13 4 2 7 19 24 -5 14

12. Blue Eagles 14 2 7 5 14 16 -2 13

13. Kamuzu Barracks 12 3 4 5 11 16 -5 13

14. Chitipa Utd 15 4 1 10 14 29 -15 13

15. Tigers FC 13 2 3 8 9 19 -10 9

16. Mzuzu Warriors 12 2 2 8 8 21 -13 8

