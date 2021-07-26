Nyaluwangwa farm donates towards Mzuzu international volleyball

Owner of Mzuzu based poultry company called Nyaluwangwa Farms, Cecillia Mseteka, has donated a sum of K200,000.00 towards the Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament slated for 6th August to 8th August, 2021.

Mseteka said the donation is a sign of belief in the sport of volleyball.

“Volleyball is sport that is very clean. I have always believed that volleyball can put Malawi on the map if more talent is discovered, nurtured and exposed,” she said.

The donation by Nyaluwangwa Farms follows a series of donations from Grand Palace Hotel who pumped in 4.5 million Kwacha in kind and AIA Business Consultancy who boosted the tournament with K200,000.00 special for the media awards at the end of the tournament.

FISD Limited are the highest cash sponsors, pledging 2.5 million Kwacha out of the total tournament budget of 7.5 million Kwacha.

Publicity Secretary for the tournament, Chifundo Zingunde, says the door is still open for different sponsorship from well-wishers wishing to see the tournament meeting its expectations.

“This tournament is the first of its kind. It promises top class volleyball and interaction between neighbouring countries in the city of Mzuzu, Malawi.

“It is obviously a brilliant idea for companies to associate with this international tournament. The door is very wide open,” remarked Zingunde.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers of the tournament, Killy Musukwa hailed the kind gesture by Cecillia Mseteka of Nyaluwangwa Farms.

“We are excited with the gesture by Mrs Cecillia Mseteka. We really appreciate the support she has rendered to us. It is our wish to expose Malawian volleyball players on international stage,” explained Musukwa.

The tournament expects to host two teams from Tanzania and one from Zambia. 16 local teams (8 ladies and 8 men) will take part in the tournament to take place at Katoto Open Courts in Mzuzu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!