Nyasa BB beat Wizards to reduce gap with Nomads: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets has increased its title hopes in the 2017 TNM Super League title race after beating struggling and relegation side Premier

Bet Wizards on Thursday at Chilomoni Stadium.

Chiukepo Msowoya scored the only winning goal in 31 minutes to help his side to maintain the second position with 51 points and reduces

its gap from 7 to 4 points against the current league leaders Be Forward Wanderers who are on top of the summit with 55 points.

Wizards failed to show their tick-tacka style in the whole first half as they were forced to play long balls and wasted much of time in

their own half after receiving a lot of pressure from Bullets.

But the Peter Mponda boys who are stuck on position 14 in the relegation zone with 23 points from 24 games pulled up their socks in

the second half as they won the possesion and created a lot of chances.

Misheck Bottomani and Patrick Phiri could’ve levelled the match in the 66th and 79th minutes after beating experienced Bullets defence of Emmanuel Zoya, John Lanjesi and Pilirani Zonda in different occasions but they failed to score in a one-on-one situation against Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe.

Bullets strikers Muhamad Sulumba and Chiukepo Msowoya who were not in their game made some attempts after receiving a number of beatiful crosses from their veteran winger Fischer Kondowe.

Speaking in a post match interview Bullets head coach Rodgers Yasin said he was very happy for the win and feels they have now put

themselves in the title race.

Yasin added that he will try to encourage his boys to keep on working hard in every game so that they can collect maximum points in all

their remaining games.

“We remained with this game in-hand as such pressure was on our side because we wanted nothing but a win in order to reduce the gap with the leaders and I am very excited with this victory and I can confidently confirm that we’ve now put our self in the race,” said

Yasin.

Wizards Technical Director Peter Mponda expressed disapointment with the loss and blamed the officiation which he said costed his side because of the poor decisions.

The former Flames captain applauded his boys for displaying good football despite missing a lot of opportunities.

Commenting on his chances of surviving relegation Mponda said he still feel that there are high chances of remaing in the league and that they will do everything possible to collect points in their next games.

“Today we’ve lost yes, but I can say its not Bullets who have beaten us but the referees because to us we did everything very right and

closed Bullets in all their areas where they rely most when creating goals especially in the wings but its very unfortunate that even the

so-called experienced referees are leting us down with their decisions,” said Mponda.

