Nyasa Music Awards creating a platform for promoting Malawi artist

Organisers of the Nyasa Music Awards (NMAs) held last Friday at Comesa Hall in Blantyre have said they have noted the grey areas and will use the public feedback to improve the event for next year’s edition.

A brain child of Chifundo Maganga, James Makunje Jnr and Mathambo Lowole, Nyasa Music Awards is designed to complement the growing music industry by creating a platform for promoting local artists.

Maganga said organisers strongly believe they gave out a good show, but said they can do better on nomination process.

“Next time we will bring in more people to ensure the process is exhaustive,” said Maganga.

“The voting process, in which people had to send an SMS to a code, was done by our aggregators Click Mobile. The link to the results was then sent to the auditors, who did the calculation and verification. We only got to know the results on the same night,” he said.

According to Maganga, organisers want to make the NMA an event that matches BET and MTV awards standards to expose and give local musicians an opportunity to collaborate with international artists.

South African socialite Somizi Somgaga Mhlongo hosted the event.

