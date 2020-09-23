Nyasa Times journalist Elijah Phimbi laid to rest

There was somber mood at Chinsapo Cemetery in Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon as Nyasa Times journalist Elijah Phimbi was laid to rest.

Aged 33, Phimbi , died on Tuesday after long illness.

In a funeral service attended by hundreds of mourners including journalists from different media houses, Phimbi was described as a promising reporter.

Choir members sung, “Ndigoneranji m’manda ndekha, Amayi tsalani ngakhale mundikonda Ambuye tsogoleleni ndili ndekha” as the remains of Phimbi were being interred.

Speaker after speaker who included relatives, journalists and Be Forward Wanderers FC supporters , eulogised Phimbi as a resourceful journalist who had cut his teeth in the rigours of the profession.

In Nyasa Times message of condolences, Alfred Chauwa speaking on behalf of management said the media company had lost a journalist who had great potential.

“He was a self-driven journalist who has been a role model to many young and upcoming journalist.His love for his duty was encouraging and he was even available to take assigmenet while sick. The Nyasa Times management and editorial directorate is grieving the loss of Elijah Phimbi. His services will be missed,” said Chauwa.

He added that at the time of his sickness, Phimbi always remembered God as he used to spend much of his time reading the word of God.

Phimbi is survived with two children.

