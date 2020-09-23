Nyasa Times journalist Elijah Phimbi laid to rest

September 23, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

There was somber mood at  Chinsapo Cemetery  in Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon as  Nyasa Times journalist Elijah Phimbi was laid to rest.

Journalists carry a casket bearing the body of their colleague Elijah Phimbi
Some of the journalists at the funeral
Chauwa: Delivered message of condolences from Nyasa Times
Mourners at Phimbi’s funeral
A lady mourning at the funeral
Phimbi’s burial at Chinsapo cemetry

Aged 33, Phimbi , died on Tuesday after long illness.

In a funeral service attended by hundreds of mourners including journalists from different media houses, Phimbi was described as a promising reporter.

Choir members sung, “Ndigoneranji m’manda ndekha, Amayi  tsalani ngakhale mundikonda Ambuye tsogoleleni ndili ndekha” as the  remains of Phimbi were being interred.

Speaker after speaker  who included relatives, journalists and Be Forward Wanderers FC supporters , eulogised Phimbi as a resourceful journalist who had cut his teeth in the rigours of the profession.

In Nyasa Times message of condolences, Alfred Chauwa speaking on behalf of management said the media company had lost a journalist who had great potential.

“He was a self-driven journalist who has been a role model to many young and upcoming journalist.His love for his duty was encouraging and he was even available to take assigmenet while sick. The Nyasa Times management and editorial directorate is grieving the loss of Elijah Phimbi. His services will be missed,”  said Chauwa.

He added that at the time of his sickness, Phimbi  always remembered God as he used to spend much of his time reading the word of God.

Phimbi is survived with two children.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mchinji One stop border post to be completed by December

Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe has said the construction of the One stop border post at Mchinji/Mwami-Zambia border would ease...

Close