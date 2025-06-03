Old Mutual advocates financial inclusion at the 35th Malawi International Trade Fair

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, one of the the leading financial service providers in Malawi has stressed the need to position financial inclusion in the country’s efforts aiming at achieving financial transformation.

This was stated by Old Mutual Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive Patience Chatsika at the wrap of the 35th Malawi International Trade Fair (MITF) which took place from 22 to 29 May at the Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre.

Chatsika said Old Mutual will continue to champion the provision of free financial education to all Malawians and the distribution of innovative retail products that will propel accessibility and affordability of financial products.

She said financially educated individuals including SMEs are more likely to use financial products and services such as savings, credit, insurance, and payment systems that are key to economic transformation.

“At our stand this year, we actively promoted two savings products, Phuka Digital Savings and Mpamba Fesa, which are accessible digitally and affordable which do contribute to the financial inclusion which we also promote as a business.

“The Trade Fair is one of the many platforms that we use to engage with the public and showcase our products. Our main channel remains educating the public through our tailored financial education program called On The Money,” she said.

Adding that the module is designed to foster financial literacy and inclusion. “Through this we have engaged all kinds of people bringing financial wellness initiatives close to them to enable them make informed financial decisions” she emphasized

Chatsika further said Old Mutual will continue to collaborate with the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) in efforts to achieve full economic transformation in the country.

The 35th Malawi International Trade Fair (MITF) offered businesses an opportunity to showcase business innovation, exhibitions, and global networking opportunities.

The theme for this year’s fair was “Promoting Economic Transformation through Private sector-led industrialization”.

