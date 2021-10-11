Old Mutual in Supplier Masterclass 2021 inaugural training

In a bid to boost small and medium enterprises, Old Mutual Limited organized an engagement training dubbed 2021 Old Mutual Supplier Masterclass with its service suppliers.

The training, which took place at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre on Wednesday, was conducted under the theme “Strategies for Resilience in Entrepreneurship”.

In her remarks, Group Chief Executive Officer for Old Mutual Malawi, Edith Jiya, said the engagement meeting was meant to support SME’s that supply different services to the company on how best to sustain their businesses.

“Some scholars have pointed out how the natural focus of companies is on fostering customer loyalty; our belief, however as a responsible business is to nurture our relationship with all stakeholders and these include our customers, the government, media, our shareholders , regulators, suppliers just to mention a few,” she said.

Jiya further said, as a responsible business, Old Mutual’s approach to business was to establish and maintain long-term relationships with their stakeholders.

According to her, the company’s values guide their actions and behaviours in the manner in which to lead people and deal with their stakeholders, including suppliers.

“Through such policies, procedures and culture, we aim to form successful, long-term, and credible partnerships with all our suppliers,” Jiya stated.

During the event, suppliers were also taken through the procurement policy so that suppliers’ expectations and needs are met.

One of the participants, Mike Siliya, who is into furniture business hailed Old Mutual for the training describing it as an eye opener.

He said during the training they have learnt alot on how to run a successful business.

“This training came at the right time when we are going through difficult times with the Covid – 19.We salute Old Mutual for this kind of training,” he said.

Dorothy Chapeyama, who is the Managing Director of Réunion Insurance, and acted as the main speaker during the training said the main message to the participants was never give up in their businesses during Covid 19.

“My message was that we don’t have to give up just because we are going through diffucult tines.I reminded them to put an extra gear in their business,” she said.

