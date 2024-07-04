Old Mutual partners Misa-Malawi, AWOME to capacitate journalists on business reporting

Old Mutual has partnered with Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa-Malawi) and Association for Women in Media (AWOME) to capacitate journalists on business reporting with focus on savings and the new pensions Act 2023.

Old Mutual Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika said they have engaged the media to highlight about voluntary pensions and other savings.

“We would like the media to help in civic education and raising awareness on the need for people to regularly updating nomination forms and important insights about voluntary Pension in an economy like ours,” she said.

Misa-Malawi Chairperson Golden Matonga urged the media to write more on savings, insurance and investment to ensure that Malawians receive accurate and helpful information.

“The Pensions Act of 2023 is a new Act that we all need to take to Malawians with energy. The focus of this training, voluntary pension is even more interesting,” he said.

AWOME Vice Chairperson, Lisa Malango said the training will equip journalists with new knowledge on the new Act.

“This gathering will not only enhance our understanding on such critical topic but will also equip us with the knowledge necessary to inform and educate the public effectively,” she said.

Malango commended Old Mutual for their steadfast commitment for investing in the profession as well as promoting financial literacy and transparency in Malawi.

