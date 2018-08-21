Old Mutual rebrands, readies for growth: ‘The time is now’

Old Mutual Limited has unveiled a new brand identity to reflect its fresh customer-led approach and stronger focus on Africa.

In a media statement, chief marketing officer Vuyo Lee said the company, which had its primary listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in June this year, said the new visual personality draws on the optimism, vibrancy and seize-the-day spirit of the continent, reinforcing the message of ‘Made in Africa for Africans’.

“The company will retain its iconic anchors logo and its primary shades of green, but several energetic secondary colours—think pink, orange and sunshine yellow—signify a dramatic break with the past and bring the new brand personality to life. Our visuals incorporate many traditional patterns, illustrating the richness of our African culture,” said Lee on the eve of the #TheTimeIsNow campaign launch.

She said the firm will be cutting through the “intimidating clutter of the financial sector, and serve more as coaches or partners, providing tools and motivation, helping them take the small steps that lead to great things”.

Old Mutual Malawi group chief executive officer Edith Jiya said they are proud to be one of the country’s oldest and most reputable, recognisable and reliable financial services brands.

“Over the 74 years of its existence in the country, Old Mutual has gained vast experience and demonstrated resilience and foresight in adapting to meet the evolving needs of customers and the market.

“Now, the company is ready to seize the opportunities being created with the continuous changes of our customers’ needs,” she is quoted as having said in the statement.

In March 2018, Old Mutual announced a new strategy of managed separation, which entailed the splitting of independently-listed, standalone entities. This lead to the breakup of the group into four main businesses, namely BrightSphere Investment Group, Quilter, Old Mutual Limited and Nedbank Limited.

