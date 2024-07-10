Old Mutual supports Zoe Foundation with K5 million for needy childrens care

As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, Old Mutual Malawi has donated K5 Million towards Zoe Foundation, a child care centre based in Area 25, Lilongwe.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, Managing Director for Old Mutual Malawi,Ray Punungwe said they thought of celebrating with other people in the community who are doing great things every day.

“The foundation is changing lives and is inspiring and challenging other people to be kind and extend hands to help others,” he said.

Punungwe said the funds donated will help the foundation with the operations in the procurement of basic needs needed at the orphanage.

Zoe Foundation Orphanage Founder, Temwani Chilenga hailed Old Mutual for their timely donation saying it will go a long way in alleviating some challenges at the centre.

“We have been operating without water and electricity at the centre such that the coming of Old Mutual is the opportunity for us to solve such problems,” she said.

Zoe Foundation is raising 92 needy children and orphans aged between 9 months to 16 years old.

