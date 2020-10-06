Onesimus prescribes ‘Panado’ in new song

If you have not been vibing to Onesimus’ latest music, you have to re-evaluate your taste in music. The Malawi-born and South Africa-based musician is showing growth of perspective, improved song writing skills and versatility.

In a world where everything one does is subject to criticism by society, Onesimus has a perfect remedy, take a chill pill.

On his latest cut ‘Panado’, the AFRIMA award-winning artist teams up with DJ Megi to rebuke people with tendencies of gossip, jealousy, hatred, backbiters and those with a bad mind heart.

The singer-songwriter, one of Malawi’s best vocalists of this generation, sings about how people bring about challenges in his life like Judas and at similar to crickets.

Onesimus goes on to say haters want him not to prosper, live a good life so they want to see him drown in sorrow.

Released a couple of days ago, ‘Panado’ is already becoming a big hit as it takes Malawian airwaves by storm, enjoying massive airplay on all local radio stations across the country.

A former Telkom and Sony ambassador, Onesimus sings: “Amakonda miseche/amakonda munthu adzivutika/zochitika ngati siopemphera/ daily daily busy ntopola/kubaya ma damage/kuwupatsa moyo wanga challenge/machitidwe awo ngati Judas/ makhalidwe awo ngati Njenjete/

[They love to gossip/they love to see you suffer/what they do like atheists/daily daily they are busy trying to bring you down/throwing up damage/giving my life challenge/ their behaviour like Judas/their behaviour like crickets]

His unique voice complements the song, giving it a good feel and essentially it will be an anthem for all those who are going through rough patches.

The hook is catchy and Onesimus sings that his haters want him to be washed away; to tumble, they want him gone and they wish he was in a coma.

He prescribes “Panado”, a renowned painkiller that relieves headaches because the God he serves always keeps him afloat of all the trials and tribulations.

The production itself leaves one in a jovial mood as it has the Afro beat vibe popular worldwide, and despite the song being in vernacular Chichewa, its wow factor will implore people to understand it.

“Panado” has already hit home since its release and will continue to reach to everyone in society, not only in Malawi or South Africa where he is based, but around the continent and the world.

The track comes out after the award-winning artist, born Armstrong Kalua, took his fans through 2020’s lockdown with some amazing collaborations with DJs and producers from cross the continent, truly reflecting the artist’s talent and abilities to communicate across genres as he keeps positioning himself on the global market.

Some tracks include prominent names such as Nigerian Afro beat artist TEKNO, as well as South African RnB Artist VUSINOVA and Electro/ AMAPIANO DJs “Dr Moruti” and “Dj Vitoto” with the single remixes for “Here With Me”, which peaked at number 2 for 5 days on the top 100 iTunes Africa Chart and reaching a chart busting 450k views within two months of release.

Check out “Panado” below:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/onesimus/panado-2

