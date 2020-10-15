Online tools to track your neighborhood’s safety

Whether you have been living somewhere for a while or are considering the idea of moving somewhere new, you will want to know that you are living in a neighbourhood that is safe and secure. Nobody likes the idea of living close to bad people or living in an area that is often plagued by theft or vandalism; it can seriously affect your quality of life and leave you living in fear in your own home. Thankfully there are several things that you can do to find out just how safe your neighbourhood really is and learn more about the people who live around you.

Use Nuwber:

Is there one particular person or people in your neighbourhood that gives off bad vibes? If you have found yourself suspecting somebody but can’t really find out that much about them, Nuwber can help. Using this site, all you need to do is enter their contact or identifying information such as a name, address, or phone number and you can find access to all kinds of public records. If one of your neighbours has ever been arrested, convicted of a crime, or spent time in prison, you can easily find out using this method.

Local Crime Rates:

A quick Google search of the local crime rates for your neighbourhood or prospective new neighbourhood will give you a good chance at finding out what to expect. If theft is high in the area and burglaries are often reported, you will be able to find this out before you make the decision to live there. You probably don’t want to live in an area where robberies are rife if you have a nice car, expensive belongings at home or you’ve got kids who would be scared.

Sex Offender Lists:

Most people would not feel comfortable living nearby a sex offender but sadly these people don’t come with warnings. While you can be assured that most of the time, reported sex offenders are only allowed to reintegrate into the community when they are deemed safe enough to do so and are usually under a lot of supervision, it’s understandable if you don’t want your kids to be near one or even yourself.

To find out if there are any sex offenders in the neighbourhood you can search the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website or use free tools like Family Watchdog which are designed to help you choose the best area for your family based on who lives there.

Speak to Neighbours:

Finally, whether you’ve been living in a neighbourhood for a while and keeping to yourself, have just moved in, or are considering moving there, a good way to get a better feel for the area is to simply put yourself out there and have some conversations with your neighbours or potential neighbours.

Most people who live in a neighbourhood can be expected to be honest with you about their experiences there and what they think of it, but bear in mind that everyone’s different so you might get some mixed responses.

At the same time, if you’re thinking of moving to a certain neighbourhood then speaking to the people who live there can give you a better idea of the type of person, you’re going to be living close too and the kind of culture to expect.

