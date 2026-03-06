OPINION | A Month of Silence on Sameer Sacranie Abduction: Is Govt Truly Serious About Fighting Crime?

It has now been a full month since the shocking disappearance of Sameer Sacranie—the well-known owner of Crossroads Hotel. One month. Thirty long days. And yet the nation still has no clear answers.

What we have instead is silence, confusion, and a growing sense that something is terribly wrong.

The only meaningful update the public has heard from the Malawi Police Service is that they recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the abduction. That announcement was supposed to signal progress. Instead, it has only raised more troubling questions.

If the police recovered the vehicle, then the investigation should have moved quickly from there. Who rented that car? From whom was it hired? Where was it taken after the abduction? Who was driving it? For what purpose was it being used that night? These are the most basic investigative steps in any kidnapping case anywhere in the world.

Yet the public has heard nothing.

The police themselves once said there were “persons of interest” connected to the case. Where are those people now? Were they arrested? Did they run away? If they were arrested, when exactly were they taken into custody? Where are they being held? What information did the police obtain from them?

And if arrests were indeed made, another question naturally follows: were the suspects taken to court? Are they still in custody, or were they quietly released through police bail or court bail?

These are not unreasonable questions. These are the questions any worried nation would ask when one of its citizens disappears under such mysterious circumstances.

But instead of answers, the public is met with an uncomfortable wall of secrecy.

A month later, the most fundamental question remains unanswered: Is Sameer Sacranie alive or dead?

Why should such a critical matter be shrouded in silence?

When institutions responsible for public safety appear hesitant, slow, or unwilling to provide clear information, citizens inevitably begin to draw their own conclusions. And those conclusions are dangerous for any country.

Because what does it say about our state of security when a prominent businessman can vanish in broad daylight and the trail goes cold within weeks?

It sends a chilling message: that Malawi may be sliding into a space where criminals operate with frightening confidence while authorities appear powerless—or worse, uninterested.

That perception alone is damaging enough. But what is even more disturbing is the deafening silence from the highest levels of government.

Why has the administration of President Peter Mutharika not spoken forcefully about this case? Why are ministers quiet? Why is there no clear national assurance that everything possible is being done to resolve this crime?

Leadership during moments like this is not optional. It is essential.

If the Malawi Police Service feels overwhelmed by the complexity of the investigation, there should be no shame in seeking international expertise. Countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Russia have world-class investigative capabilities. Cooperation in complex criminal cases is a normal practice in modern law enforcement.

What is not normal is silence.

Today, March 6, marks exactly one month since Sameer Sacranie disappeared. And the fact that Malawi still appears to be stumbling in the dark should deeply trouble every citizen.

Because if a case of this magnitude can simply drift into uncertainty, then the unavoidable question emerges:

Are we truly safe anymore?

The government must understand that the issue here goes beyond one missing businessman. It touches the very core of public trust in law enforcement and the state’s commitment to protecting its citizens.

Right now, that trust is being severely tested.

Malawians deserve answers. And they deserve them now.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :