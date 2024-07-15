Opinion: Is UTM sold for a song?

The unfolding developments within the United Transformation Movement (UTM) mark a tragic and disheartening chapter in Malawian politics, one that would undoubtedly leave the late Saulos Chilima weeping in the grave.

Chilima, the party’s founder and former Vice President, dedicated much of his political career to building UTM as a vehicle for progressive change in Malawi.

However, just a month after his untimely death in a Malawi Defence Force aircraft crash in Chikangawa Forest, it appears that the party he so passionately nurtured is being dismantled and sold off by opportunistic members driven by self-interest rather than the collective good.

The notion that UTM is being “sold for a song” underscores the alarming ease with which these political amateurs are willing to scandalize Chilima’s legacy.

In the wake of his passing, instead of uniting to honor his vision and continuing his work, these individuals have seized the moment to advance their personal agendas.

This behaviour is a stark betrayal of the principles that Chilima stood for, revealing a disturbing trend of political expediency trumping genuine commitment to the public good.

Adding insult to injury, these actors are cynically exploiting Chilima’s memory by organizing political gatherings under the guise of candlelight memorials.

This exploitation of the late leader’s name for political gain is not only disrespectful but also undermines the genuine grief and respect that many Malawians feel for Chilima.

It is a manipulative tactic designed to cloak their true intentions and to draw public sympathy, all while they maneuver behind the scenes to secure their own positions of power.

The involvement of Dalitso Kabambe, who is reportedly leaving the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and allegedly offering substantial financial backing to UTM, further complicates the situation.

Kabambe’s financial promises and his ambition to contest for the presidency at UTM’s convention raise questions about the integrity and future direction of the party.

This influx of money and the shift in allegiance suggest that UTM is at risk of becoming a pawn in a larger political game, driven by monetary influence rather than ideological commitment.

The invisible financier, now being unmasked, symbolises the clandestine and transactional nature of this political maneuvering, especially by Kabambe, who was part of the previous administration that plundered public resources.

The infusion of money into the political process, especially under such dubious circumstances, threatens to erode the democratic principles that parties like UTM were supposed to uphold.

This situation highlights a broader issue within Malawian politics: the vulnerability of political movements to corruption and the corrosive impact of money on democratic processes.

In this critical moment, it is imperative for the genuine supporters of UTM and Malawian citizens at large to remain vigilant and demand accountability.

They must strive to preserve Chilima’s legacy by advocating for transparent and ethical leadership within the party, which is being represented by Vice President Michael Usi.

The principles of democracy, integrity and service to the people that Chilima championed should not be sacrificed on the altar of political ambition and financial gain.

Usi is the anointed one because in the run-up to the 2029 presidential elections, Chilima picked him as his running mate and had he won the polls, “Manganya” could have been the country’s Vice President.

It is unfortunate that officials such as UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati and Publicity Secretary Felix Njawala are prostituting the party, which is an insult to the departed spirit of Chilima.

Instead of praising President Lazarus Chakwera for honouring Chilima’s wishes, Kaliati and Njawala are busy going to bed with Kabambe, who is likely taking UTM back to DPP.

One is inclined to think that Chilima knew how toxic some of the UTM executive committee members were, and that is the reason he did not secure high positions for them in government.

In conclusion, the unfolding events within UTM serve as a poignant reminder of the fragility of political movements and the ease with which they can be compromised by unscrupulous actors.

The late Chilima’s spirit, undoubtedly weeping at these developments, calls upon all who believe in his vision to stand firm against these opportunistic forces.

Only through collective vigilance and a recommitment to ethical political engagement can the true legacy of UTM and Chilima be honored and preserved. Otherwise, the party is being sold at a cheap price.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!