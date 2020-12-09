Opposition official tells govt to reverse decision to have Malawi mission in Jerusalem

An opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official has told the government to reverse its decision to have the country’s foreign mission in Jerusalem.

Sheikh Imran Mtenje, who is DPP regional governor for East, said the government would be stalking Muslims in the country if it goes ahead to open an embassy in the disputed Jerusalem.

Palestine takes Jerusalem as its future capital city.

“Malawi should not be fuelling the enmity between Israel and Palestine,” he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka recently said the government is going ahead with plans to open the embassy in Jerusalem despite both the international and local uproar and criticisms.

During the same news conference, the party’s spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said the Tonse Alliance government has not delivered on any of its campaign promises but is using state machinery to intimidate DPP supporters.

Mpinganjira, who was accompanied by party National Organising Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu and Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo, said former president Peter Mutharika’s bank accounts remain frozen although he has not been charged by any competent court and that to date, Mutharika does not have a government house or government vehicles as provided for by the laws of Malawi.

Mpinganjira claims all this is aimed at killing the DPP.

