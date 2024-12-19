Orton Chirwa International Airport set to open as Malawi Airlines plans flights to Mzuzu

In a significant development for Malawi’s aviation sector, President Lazarus Chakwera today announced that the Orton Chirwa International Airport, formerly known as Mzuzu Airport, is set to reopen and receive flights from Malawi Airlines. According to President Chakwera, the reactivation of the airport is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to boost connectivity and improve access to the northern regions of the country.

Speaking during a press briefing, President Chakwera stated that the improvements made at Mzuzu Airport will soon enable Malawi Airlines to land flights smoothly at the newly renamed Orton Chirwa International Airport. He emphasized that this development would bring immense benefits to both the local economy and the national transportation network.

“Today, we are witnessing a historic moment as we prepare for the arrival of Malawi Airlines flights to Mzuzu. The newly upgraded airport, now named Orton Chirwa International Airport, will serve as a key hub for air travel in the northern region,” President Chakwera said. “This is part of our government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the convenience of travel for our people.”

The upgrade of the airport is expected to significantly reduce travel times between Mzuzu and other parts of Malawi, particularly the southern and central regions, making it easier for business, tourism, and general mobility to thrive in the area.

In addition to the announcement about Orton Chirwa International Airport, President Chakwera also highlighted the upcoming developments at Karonga Airport, which is also set to resume operations for air travel. He confirmed that the government is focused on reestablishing flights to Karonga, thereby enhancing connectivity between this northern district and the rest of the country.

The reopening of Karonga Airport is expected to further boost the northern region’s accessibility, particularly for trade and tourism. Karonga, being near the border with Tanzania, holds strategic importance in terms of cross-border trade and regional collaboration.

President Chakwera reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving transportation infrastructure as part of the broader national development agenda. “We are not only enhancing airports but also focusing on roads, railways, and other critical sectors to ensure that all Malawians, regardless of their location, have access to the opportunities and services they deserve,” he said.

The reopening of Orton Chirwa International Airport and the resumption of flights to Karonga Airport mark a crucial step in the development of Malawi’s aviation sector. These developments are expected to improve both domestic and international connectivity, contributing to the economic growth of the northern region and providing greater opportunities for trade, tourism, and investment.

As Malawi Airlines begins regular flights to Mzuzu and other northern destinations, it is hoped that this will be a major boost for the local economy, further integrating northern Malawi into the national and regional transportation networks.

In conclusion, President Chakwera’s announcements today signify a brighter future for the aviation sector in Malawi and underline the government’s dedication to modernizing the country’s infrastructure for the benefit of all citizens.

