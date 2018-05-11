Osman sacked? Wanderers are not about to fire their coach despite rumours of his dismissal

Yasin Osman is not facing the sack as head coach of champions Be Forward Wanderers despite widespread reports that he is being redeployed as technical director.

News making rounds on social media alleges that Wanderers have cracked the whip on Osman owho won them a league title last season after a 10 years in the wandering search.

But club’s chairperson Gift Mkandawire disputing the allegations said there was nothing of that sort.

However. Mkandawire clarified that they have only roped in former captain and national team hard tackling defender Allan Kamanga as assistant team manager.

“This is news to us that we have reshuffled technical panel by redeploying coach Yasin Osman to technical director position, appointing assistant coach Bob Mpinganjira as acting head coach,” Mkandawire said.

“What I can confirm is that we have appointed Allan Kamanga as assistant team manager because he is disciplined and understands the philosophy of Wanderers family.”

He said Wanderers could not sack Osman before the five-game deadline to turn around the team is completed.

“We cannot do such a thing when we know that we have given a challenge to do. We cannot assess them with just one game played of the five games given.”

In a related development Mkandawire has also dismissed Yasin’s allegations that he was taken by surprise with the five game ultimum to improve the team or face the chop.

